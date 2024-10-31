Halsey open up on fiance Avan Jogia's bond with her son, says "just watching the way he shows up"

Washington [US], October 31 : Singer and songwriter Halsey loves looking at her fiance Avan Jogia forming a bond with her son. She appeared recently as a guest on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast and talked about their family life, reported People.

Halsey is a mom to son Ender Ridley, 3, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Alex Aydin. The two got separated in April 2023, and the musician confirmed their engagement to Avan last month.

"He has a relationship with my son now," said Halsey, adding, "and just watching the way he shows up for my son in such an authentic way."

She said that watching their bond, "I was like, 'OK, you really are just the best person"

Halsey shared on the podcast that Ender has recently learned her real name, "My son started calling me Ash," they told Cooper. "I was like, 'You better get it together. I'm Mommy to you,' "

She shared that when Ender asked why he couldn't call his mother Ash, she didn't have an answer. "He's like, 'Why can't I call you Ash if everyone else does?' I'm like, 'That's a great question, but I just don't like it.'"

Halsey and Aydin welcomed their baby on July 14, 2021, which Halsey announced on Instagram. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," she wrote, reported People.

