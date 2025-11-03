"Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Kya!": Bollywood applauds women in blue after historic World Cup win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : "Hamari Chhori Chhore Se Kam Hai Ke!" This iconic line has taken over social media as India's women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup title.

From cricket fans to Bollywood stars, the entire nation is celebrating the remarkable victory with pride.

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share their excitement and send their love to Team India for this historic win.

Actor Ajay Devgn wrote on X, "A night we'll never forget. Thank you, champions. This team has shown the world what true grit and belief can do!"

Abhishek Bachchan also joined in the celebration and shared, "COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! World champions. Well done ladies."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor praised the players' performance and posted, "From dream to dominance, our women just owned the world! What a statement, what a legacy in the making!"

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a heartfelt note along with a video. He wrote, "hmaarii coriyaaN, choroN se k'aum hai kyaa ? History bows. Daughters rise. This is India's pride, forever. This moment will be engraved in our country's consciousness forever. This will inspire generations of young women to play for India !! Great victory by Team India .... @ImHarmanpreet

Malayalam superstar Mammootty also congratulated the team and wrote, "Congratulations to our incredible Women's #TeamIndia! You've made history and filled an entire nation with pride. This triumph is more than a win, it's a story of spirit, resilience, and belief. Proud of you, Champions."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared his excitement in Hindi, writing, "jiit.....jiit.... jiit... bhaart kii jiit!! bhaart maataa kii jy! vNde maatrm!"

Lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar also praised the champions and said, "Congratulations and thank you our cricket team. Girls you have made all of us proud beyond words."

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs.

Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.

Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had the Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

