Hamesha jeetne ka, number 1 team hai! Jackie Shroff hails team India after win over Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29 : It was a day of joy across the nation as India clinched the Asia Cup 2025 title after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday. The win marked India's record ninth Asia Cup crown, and celebrations poured in from every corner of the country.

Among those cheering for the Men in Blue was Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff, who congratulated the team in his trademark style. With his usual warmth, Jackie praised the spirit of the side and called India the number one team.

Speaking to the media, he said, "... Yes India has won. Congratulations! Hamesha jeetne ka, acha team hai. Number 1 team hai."

Earlier in the day, Big B, a known cricket enthusiast, also took to his X handle soon after India's win and wrote, "T 5516(i) - Jeet Gaye !! .. Well played 'Abhishek Bachchan' .. Udhar zaban ladkhadayi, aur idhar, bina batting, bowling, fielding kiye, ladkhadaya dushman ko !! Bolti band !! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat! Jai Maa Durga !!!!"

The tweet left fans in splits, especially because it referenced a viral slip by Pakistan's former pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who, while analysing the game earlier, accidentally said "Abhishek Bachchan" instead of young Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

Meanwhile, India's win was powered by stellar bowling performances from Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), Varun Chakravarthy (2/30), Axar Patel (2/26), and Jasprit Bumrah (2/25), who dismantled Pakistan's batting line-up from 113/1 to 146 all out. Chasing the target, Tilak Varma's unbeaten 69 and crucial knocks from Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33) helped India seal the victory. Rinku Singh, playing his first Asia Cup game, hit the winning runs.

Tilak was named Player of the Match as India clinched their ninth Asia Cup title.

