Hang me but don't boycott Bollywood requests Suniel to moviegoers

On Thursday, Suniel Shetty, along with other members of the Bollywood fraternity, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai to discuss the opportunities for filmmakers in the state.

During the event, Sunil Shetty put forward some of the grievances before CM Adityanath saying, "Hashtag ‘BoycottBollywood’ can stop with your help." "If you take the lead and also talk to the PM, it will make a difference."

Talking about his interaction with Yogi Adityanath, he told the Bombay Times, "I asked for love. And there is no harm in asking this on a public platform. "When you need help, you need help, and whoever can help you in that journey is absolutely okay." He added, "If I do something wrong, if I project myself wrongly, then hang me and ban me, but don’t ban my industry because there are 1000s of workers."

Among the others from the film industry who attended the event were Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Santoshi, Manmohan Shetty, singer Kailash Kher, and Boney Kapoor.