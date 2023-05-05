Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

Mumbai, May 5 Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says 'Omerta' will always be special to him even though he lost a lot of money due to unscrupulous producing partners but ultimately and has no regrets.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared the film's poster. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

"This film will always be special to me. For the exceptional @RajkummarRao, for #AnujDhawan, for @mandarjkulkarni and for #AdityaWarrior all of who crafted this piece with such care. I lost a lot of money in this thanks to an unscrupulous producing partner but ultimately no regrets. The film is available to stream on @ZEE5Premium. Try it!" he tweeted.

