Hansika Motwanni makes ‘pointless reel’ while listening to ‘Sanun Nahar Wale’

Mumbai, Dec 18 Actress Hansika Motwanni decided to have some fun on social media as she shared what she called a “pointless reel,” giving a glimpse into her mood while getting ready.

Hansika posted a video on Instagram and urged her followers to “enjoy” her “pointless reel”.

In the reel, the actress is seen vibing to the song while dressed in an oversized beige outfit paired with white pants, keeping her look relaxed and effortless.

The video captured a candid, light-hearted side of Hansika, as she playfully embraced the moment with Sanun Nahar Wale Pool by Noor Jehan playing in the background along with a text overlay that read: “The songs I listen to while I look like this.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Please enjoy my pointless reel also, because I was ready early as always.”

Talking about the actress, Hansika began her career as a child actor in Hindi films, and later went on to appear in lead roles in Telugu films, including Desamuduru, Kantri and Maska.

She started her career in Tamil cinema with Mappillai and then appeared in several commercially successful Tamil films such as Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru, Singam II and Aranmanai. She has also acted in the Malayalam film Villain.

The 34-year-old actress commenced her television career with a serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later acted in the Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and appeared as one of the children in Koi... Mil Gaya. She also appeared in the Hindi film Aap Kaa Surroor with Himesh Reshammiya.

Hansika was last seen in the 2024 film “Guardian” directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan. It also stars Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman.

Her upcoming work includes a string of films such as “Rowdy Baby”, “Man”, “Gandhari” and “Love Affair”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor