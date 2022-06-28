Hansika's 'Maha' to hit screens on July 22

Chennai, June 28 Director U.R. Jameel's much-awaited thriller 'Maha', featuring actress Hansika Motwani in the lead, will finally hit screens on July 22, its makers announced on Tuesday.

The film, which has been awaiting release for quite a long time, has triggered a lot of interest amongst industry insiders and film buffs for two reasons.

The first is that the film is Hansika's 50th film and the next is that actor Silambarasan has played a role in the film.

'Maha' is produced by Malik Streams Corporation, a production and distribution company that is based in Malaysia.

The film, which has music by Ghibran, has cinematography by J Laxman and editing by John Abraham.

Along with UR Jameel, the film has been co-directed by Anju Vijai and is touted to be a gripping thriller.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor