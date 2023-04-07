'HanuMan' theme track is a redefined version of 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Mumbai, April 7 The theme track of the upcoming multi lingual superhero Indian film 'HanuMan' was released recently. It is a powerful take on 'Hanuman Chalisa'.

The film, directed and written by Prasanth Varma, is a blend of stories from the Hindu mythology mixed with the prowess of modern technology.

The song celebrates Lord Hanuman's strength, grit, and valour. The 'Hanuman Chalisa' is a famous hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman and is believed to have been composed by the poet Tulsidas in the 16th century. It is widely recited by devotees to seek the blessings and protection of Lord Hanuman. The film, which stars Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai in the lead roles, sets up Indian mythology's first cinematic universe.

Talking about the track, director Prasanth Varma said: "Having 'Hanuman Chalisa' in our film was an undeniable choice, but we knew that we wanted it to embody the very essence of our story. With great care and precision, our composers have woven a song that not only pays an ode to Lord Hanuman but also captures the soul of our film."

The clips showcase the different scenes from Lord Hanuman's stories, adding a rich visual element to the song's spiritual message.

The director further mentioned: "The making of this hymn was an illuminating experience, allowing us to delve deeper into its profound message of peace and strength. Through relentless brainstorming, we have elevated its elements, making it a true tribute to the mighty Lord. I am humbled and forever grateful for this opportunity to offer our homage, and there couldn't be a more auspicious day to release this song."

The film tells the story of a young boy (Teja Sajja) who, with the blessings of Lord Hanuman, transforms into a modern-day superhero. The film has the vision and visual effects of a universal superhero adventure with a powerful yet relatable story at the heart of it.

