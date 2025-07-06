Hanumankind’s Gritty Rap Ignites Dhurandhar’s Explosive First Look

Updated: July 6, 2025 17:30 IST

Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical ...

Hanumankind's Gritty Rap Ignites Dhurandhar's Explosive First Look

Hanumankind’s Gritty Rap Ignites Dhurandhar’s Explosive First Look

Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with Powerhouse Ranveer Singh leading the charge. 

Hanumankind’s raw, hard-hitting rap amps up the adrenaline, perfectly complementing the visuals’ relentless energy.

This cinematic spectacle features a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.

