Hanumankind’s Gritty Rap Ignites Dhurandhar’s Explosive First Look
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 6, 2025 17:30 IST2025-07-06T17:29:07+5:302025-07-06T17:30:01+5:30
Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical ...
Jio Studios and B62 Studios dropped the electrifying first look of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike) with Powerhouse Ranveer Singh leading the charge.
Hanumankind’s raw, hard-hitting rap amps up the adrenaline, perfectly complementing the visuals’ relentless energy.
This cinematic spectacle features a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Mark your calendars: Dhurandhar hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.Open in app