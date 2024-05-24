"Happiness, heartbreak to victory, there's a song for every emotion": Director Sharan Sharma on 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' Album launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Building anticipation among the fans, the makers of the upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' unveiled the 7-songs album.

Janhvi Kapoor, director Sharan Sharma, and the musicians behind the film's soundtrack, Tanishk Bagchi, Vishal Mishra, Jubin Nautiyal, JAANI and his team, Kausar Munir, Neeti Mohan, Kavita Seth, Laqshay Kapoor, Achint, Mohammad Faiz, Dhrruv Dhalla released 7-songs album on Friday in Mumbai.

Two songs from the film, 'Dekhha Tenu' and 'Agar Ho Tum' have been released.

Talking about the film's music, Director Sharan Sharma said, "I feel every song in the film holds great relevance and truly complements the storyline, enhancing the overall experience. From happiness to heartbreak to victory, there's a song for every emotion, making this a quintessential Bollywood album."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "I am super thrilled for the album to finally come out. It holds a special place for me, as each song is incredibly soothing and melodious. These are the songs that can be easily remembered and enjoyed by the audience. With the kind of overwhelming response we have received for 'Dekha Tenu' and 'Agar Ho Tum', I am positive the entire album will get the same love. We have such amazing singers, composers and lyricists on board and I couldn't have asked for more. I eagerly await the audience's response to our album."

Singer- Composer Vishal Mishra stated, "Roya Jab Tu" is a song that will really hit home for a lot of people. It will remind you of those personal moments that you don't share with anyone. It's a sad love song with heartfelt lyrics and melodies that we believe will truly move the audience."

The album consists of 7 tracks, 'Dekhha Tenu' - a romantic song celebrating love at first

sight, composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and Jaani, sung by Mohammad Faiz, and written by

Sameer Anjaan & Jaani.

The film's second song 'Agar Ho Tum', romantic ode celebrating the presence of someone special, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, sung by Jubin Nautiyal, and penned by Kausar Munir.

'Roya Jab Tu', a song depicting the pain of being away from your love, composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Vishal Mishra and Azeem Dayani.

'Tu Hain Toh', a love ballad expressing the sentiment that having that one special someone means having everything, composed by Hunny & Bunny, sung by Bunny and Sagar, with lyrics by Sagar.

Another one in the album is 'Junoon Hain', a sports anthem composed by Achint and Yuva, sung by Achint, and written by Arushi Kaushal.

'Ranjhana', is another romantic track composed by Dhrruv Dhalla, sung by Kavita Seth and Laqshay Kapoor, and written by Devendra Kafir. 'Tu Hain Toh' - female version composed by Hunny & Bunny, sung by Neeti Mohan, and written by Sagar.

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor