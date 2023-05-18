"Happy and open to constructive criticism," says Sandhya Mridul

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 18 : Actor Sandhya Mridul, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Saathiya', 'Page 3', and was also the first runner-up in 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 2', shared how much she is affected by criticism and the way she tackles them.

She said, "I have never read comments or reviews. I would discontinue newspapers at my own house despite basking in the success of my own film 'Page 3' when I was praised for my character."

"So, no I don't care for all that, I know what I have done, if I haven't done a good job, I will be the first person to realise that and work on it better the next time. I am happy and open to constructive criticism, but l am not really into what people think or say."

Sandhya, who worked in 'Swabhimaan', 'Aashirwad', 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', and movies like 'Socha Na Tha', 'Deadline: Sirf 24 Ghante'', among others, is currently seen playing the historical character of Jodha Bai in the web series 'Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2'.

She shared how her character has evolved and how her equation with her son Salim, played by Aashim Gulati, changed in the second season.

"What I can say is Salim and Jodha's relationship of course grows, they both become extremely vocal and expressive in their personal relationships. Their relationship evolves and one can see Jodha's guidance, love, and protection towards her son. Salim also begins to see exactly what his mother is about. That she is not just a mom and I think Jodha finally proves to be the queen she is," she added.

'Taj: Reign Of Revenge Season 2' is streaming on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor