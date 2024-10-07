Happy Birthday Abhijeet Sawant! Nikki Tamboli Shares Special Post on Instagram For Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Friend

The fifth season of 'Bigg Boss Marathi' wrapped up on October 6, 2024, with Suraj Chavan crowned the winner. Abhijeet Sawant was the runner-up, and Nikki Tamboli secured third place. On October 7, Suraj is celebrating his birthday with family and friends after returning home, and Nikki, a close friend from the show, shared a post to commemorate his special day.

Nikki wished Abhijeet Sawant a happy birthday in an Instagram post, sharing a lovely photo together. In her caption, she expressed gratitude for his unwavering support during their time in the Bigg Boss house, stating, "Happy Birthday Abhijit! Your support helped me through tough times, and I'm thankful for our friendship."

From the start of their time in the Bigg Boss Marathi house, Nikki and Abhijit shared a strong friendship. Abhijit often defended Nikki during disputes, which occasionally led to tensions between her and Arbaaz due to their bond. Nevertheless, their friendship remained intact, and the audience appreciated their connection.