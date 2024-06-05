Happy Birthday, Amit Sadh: 'Kai Po Che' Actor on His Love for Biking; Says It Keeps You Grounded And Makes You Strong

In the world of Indian cinema, Amit Sadh is a name that resonates with versatility and charisma. Her captivating performances on screen have mesmerised the audience, but what happens outside the silver screen is equally mesmerising. Stay tuned for this famous actor's extraordinary solo adventure, A journey that not only tested his riding skills but also confirmed his love for motorcycles. Amit Sadh's solo expedition aboard his trusty Triumph Tiger 1200 cc took him through an astonishing journey of 5288 kms, taking him through picturesque landscapes, unexpected encounters and heart-touching experiences. Actor and biking enthusiast Amit Sadh says road trips help him stay grounded and his latest journey from Mumbai to Leh is his way of connecting with people.

The actor, known for films like "Kai Po Che", "Sultan" and the Prime Video series "Breathe", plans to cover a distance of 5288 kilometres during his journey. My personal philosophy is that I try to stay grounded and riding a bike is one step... it keeps you grounded, it keeps you strong,” he said in a recent interview. Amit Sadh said he loves biking, but the journey can be full of challenges and self-doubt. After riding the bike, I asked myself, 'Why am I doing this when I could have stayed at home and enjoyed tea on my terrace.' And just then, I saw a canal on the way. There was a light breeze and it was drizzling. I met a truck driver and got to know about his life. Suddenly I smiled and said to myself, 'I know the reason and importance of riding this bike.' (It's) to stay grounded and follow your passion.

Amit Sadh said that he inherited his passion for biking from his father Ram Chandra Dogra, who was a professional hockey player. I guess you inherit some things. I got my passion for biking from my father. I'm just carrying on his legacy. India as a country is growing and even in the biking community, boys, girls, young and old, everyone is riding bikes. The community is growing, solidarity is growing. I consider myself lucky that I can bike and travel in India and share that journey with the media and people. I feel very fortunate that I have that bond that connects me with India." The actor said that he used to go on trips randomly on the bike during his struggling days and moments of frustration. Amit Sadh said that when his team suggested that he should share his adventure with his fans and the media, he liked the idea. I usually keep my personal life a secret. I am connected with my fans and audience through social media, but there are some moments that I prefer to keep private. (But) we have also filmed this journey which you can now watch on YouTube from June 5.Be sure to mark June 5 in your calendars to experience “Motorcycles Saved My Life” and ride with Amit Sadh as he shares his inspiring journey through some of India's most spectacular landscapes.



