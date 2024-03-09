Happy Birthday BTS Suga Aka Min Yoongi! From Underground Rapper to Global Star

BTS Member Suga, also known as Min Yoongi, is celebrating his birthday today, on March 9. The K-pop idol is turning 31. Yoongi hails from a humble background with unsupportive parents, transitioning from a rookie music producer to one of the industry's most sought-after talents. His journey was far from easy. Let's have a look at his career graph.



Suga's music passion began early, immersing in Daegu's underground rap scene as Gloss. He refined his composition, lyric-writing, and arranging skills at a music studio in high school. Yoongi auditioned for Big Hit Entertainment after impressing executives in a rap competition. Though not winning, his talent caught Big Hit's eye, leading to him joining BTS in 2010 at 17. Suga's role expanded to include songwriting and producing, shaping the group's music with his unique style. Suga is pivotal in BTS's songwriting, contributing as a rapper, producer, and songwriter.

BTS debuted in 2013 but before their debut, he met with a major accident in 2012 which gave him a shoulder injury when he was hit by a car during one of his shifts as a delivery boy. He hid this injury from a member for fear of losing his position on the team.

Suga has recently taken on the role of an NBA ambassador, showcasing his love for basketball and expanding his influence beyond the realm of music. This collaboration is expected to lead to exciting projects and partnerships with the basketball league.

Suga, who also goes by the name Augst D in his solo work, has gained significant acclaim for albums like "D-2" and "D-DAY." His unique musical style and insightful lyrics have resonated with fans globally, resulting in over 700 million streams on Spotify for multiple albums. Through his music, Suga openly discusses mental health and personal struggles, offering a raw and honest perspective that many listeners connect with.

Notably, Suga holds the distinction of being the first and only K-pop solo artist with multiple albums surpassing 700 million streams on Spotify, a testament to his impact and the dedicated support of the BTS ARMY. His evolution from a talented artist to a global icon reflects his dedication, creativity, and ability to connect with audiences on a deep and meaningful level. Suga's contributions to music and culture continue to inspire fans around the world.

Song Dynamite gave Team BTS a recognition on the world level. later on, group was nominated for a Grammy. They won tons of awards for music. In Korea, BTS was considered an underdog who proved itself.