Happy Birthday Karan Johar: Bollywood stars launched by the filmmaker

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar has launched several star kids in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra among others. He has launched a number of other actors who have proven to be really talented, and the viewers are delighted to see them on screen.

As Karan Johar aka KJo turns 51 on Thursday, take a look at the celebs he launched in Bollywood.

1. Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's directorial film 'Student of the Year' in 2012 which received massive responses from the fans. Continuing her collaboration with Dharma Productions, Alia also starred in films like '2 States' and 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Shandaar', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Badrinath ki Dulhania', 'Dear Zindagi', spy film 'Raazi' 'Kalank' and 'Brahmastra - Part 1: Shiva'.

2. Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan was another star Karan Johar launched in Bollywood with the film 'Student of the Year' in 2012. His performance in the lead role was widely appreciated by the audience. Post 'Student of the Year' he teamed with Karan Johar in films like 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and the historic drama 'Kalank'.

3. Sidharth Malhotra

Along with Varun and Alia, actor Sidharth Malhotra also made his Bollywood debut with Karan's 'Student of the Year 2' in 2012. Malhotra later on, went on to star in Karan's other produced films like 'Brothers' opposite Akshay Kumar, 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Baar Bar Dekho', 'Ittefaq' and 'Shershaah'.

4. Ananya Panday

Karan launched actor Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday with the film 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019 which also starred actor Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She again teamed up with Karan's Dharma Productions in films like 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Liger'.

5. Tara Sutaria

Actor Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Post that, Tara has not signed any other project under the Dharma Productions banner.

6. Janhvi Kapoor

Late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Janhvi Kapoor was launched in Bollywood with Karan Johar's romantic film 'Dhadak' in the year 2018. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was an official remake of a Marathi film 'Sairaat'. Continuing her collaboration with Dharma Productions, Janhvi also starred in films like 'Gunjan Saxena' and her upcoming film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi'.

7. Ishaan Khatter

Actor Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut opposite Janhvi Kapoor in the film 'Dhadak' in 2018. Although the film failed to impress the audiences at the box office, but Ishaan's performance was appreciated.

