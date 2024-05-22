Happy Birthday Suhana Khan: Top 5 Lesser-known Facts About 'The Archies' Actress

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's film "Archies". Netizens have been discussing the movie and praising how she has groomed herself. Suhana Khan who is celebrating her 24th birthday on 22nd May 2024, is receiving birthday wishes from her fans and entertainment industry. Let's have a look at 5 lesser-known facts about King Khan's daughter.

Suhana Khan attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School for her schooling. She graduated from Ardingly College in London, where she also won The Russel Cup for her exceptional contribution to drama. Following that, Suhana pursued filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts in New York. At the India Today Conclave, Suhana Khan openly discussed the influence of her famous parents, SRK and Gauri Khan, on her life. She expressed, "I wouldn’t say my critic, but my biggest source of guidance is my parents. My entire family feels to chip in and help each other out. I ask Mom 'Was that okay? Is my hair okay? Is my outfit okay?'" Suhana Khan’s childhood best friends are Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. The trio has often shared throwback photos on Instagram, showcasing their long-standing friendship. Their fond childhood stories were also featured in the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

4. In June 2023, Suhana Khan acquired a lavish 1.5-acre property with three houses at Thal Village in Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crore, as reported by the Times of India. Her property is reportedly adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial Alibaug property worth Rs 14.67 crore.

5. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram in 2019, Suhana Khan was asked about her ideal actor to date. Surprisingly, she chose K-pop idol and actor Kim Jun Myeon, popularly known as EXO leader Suho. Suho has been recognized for his recent EXO comeback and his role in the K-drama, Behind Your Touch.

On Workfront Suhana Khan will be seen with father in movie titled 'King' . Fans are excited to see this father-daughter duo on big screen.