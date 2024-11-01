"Happy Diwali to him": Sidharth Malhotra gets an unexpected tikka from a moth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Sidharth Malhotra wished fans a happy Diwali in the most hilarious way as his simple morning walk turned into a memorable moment.

The 'Shershaah' actor had an unexpected companion a moth that landed on his cap, giving him what he called a "Diwali tikka."

The 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share the funny incident with fans and revealed how his morning walk turned into a memorable Diwali experience.

In the video, Sidharth pointed to the moth resting on his cap and said, "Hey, look what I found this morning on Diwali. Going out for a walk, and this guy is taking a ride. I still got my Diwali puja tikka. How cool is this? How sweet is this? Happy Diwali to him, happy Diwali to all of you."

The actor didn't stop there. In another video, Sidharth continued to show the moth still sitting on his head as he walked.

"As you can see, I'm walking, and this guy is still sitting there on my head. How cool! Is he stuck? I think he is trying to feed off my cap," the actor said.

On Thursday, Sidharth took to his Instagram to share a beautiful selfie with his wife, Kiara Advani, on the occasion of Diwali.

The couple looked stunning in traditional outfits, with Sidharth in a black kurta and Kiara glowing in a yellow ensemble.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sid was last seen in Yodha with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

