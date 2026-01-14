Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: Vasudha Actor Abhishek Sharma Recalls Childhood Memories of His Hometown

Actor Abhishek Sharrma has carved a steady path in the television industry through determination and belief in his craft. Currently seen as Devansh, the main lead in Zee TV’s popular show Vasudha, Abhishek’s journey is filled with growth and choosing passion over comfort. As Makar Sankranti 2026 approaches, the actor opens up about the festival’s meaning and the life-changing moments that shaped his career.

Abhishek believes the festival symbolises fresh beginnings, much like a major turning point in his own life. Before stepping into acting, Abhishek worked in a corporate job for nearly two years after completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. “During my first year itself, I realised that this was not making me happy because acting had always been my true calling,” he admits.

Comfort initially stopped him from taking a big risk. “At that time, I couldn’t take the big step. There was some fear, and I wasn’t sure how to push myself forward,” he shares. One day, he finally realised what his heart wanted. “I was doing something that neither helped me grow professionally nor connected with who I truly am. That’s when I realised this wasn’t for me — this wasn’t who I was meant to be,” Abhishek recalls. Soon after, he joined a theatre group and managed both theatre and his job for a year. “Eventually, I knew I had to choose. I quit my job and decided to focus completely on theatre and acting. That moment was the real turning point for me,” he adds.

Talking about childhood Makar Sankranti memories, Abhishek becomes nostalgic. “In my hometown, we would start flying kites much before the festival,” he says. While his brother and cousins were experts, Abhishek enjoyed running behind kites and soaking in the festive vibe. “The festival meant chikki, til ke laddoos, halwa-puri, and sweet pudas. Cold January evenings, bonfires, and relatives taking time off made those days full of joy,” he shares.

