"Happy to see him stay positive": Saba Pataudi on meeting brother Saif post stabbing attack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan, shared an update regarding the health of the actor, who is currently recovering at Lilavati Hospital after a violent knife attack during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence on January 16.

Taking to Instagram, Saba expressed happiness on meeting her brother after the shocking incident. She also mentioned that Saif is staying positive and recovering gradually.

"So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past 2 days. While I didn't realise I'd fractured my finger until recently, reminding bhai n of abbas cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, By doing nothing :)but that didn't pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together," Saba posted.

An intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered Saif's home with the alleged intent of theft last week. Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine while attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his housemaid.

The accused was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village. The police said he hails from the Jhalokati district in Bangladesh. Saif underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Hours after the incident, Kareena took to Instagram and urged fans and media to respect the family's privacy in difficult time."It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," Kareena stated.

She further emphasized the overwhelming nature of the constant scrutiny.

"While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family. I would like to thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation during this sensitive time," the statement read.

