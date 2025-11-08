Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam’s Film Earns Over Rs 1.5 Crore on Opening Day

Haq Box Office Collection Day 1: The courtroom drama Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, released in theatres on November 7, 2025. The film received positive responses from both audiences and critics. According to Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 1.65 crore on its first day. Hindi occupancy on Friday was 9.97 per cent. Morning shows recorded 5.66 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows 8.19 per cent, evening shows 9.54 per cent, and night shows 16.50 per cent.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.