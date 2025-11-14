Haq Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi–Yami Gautam’s Film Holds Steady, Inches Closer to Rs 15 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Haq Box Office Collection Day 7: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer Haq continued its steady performance at the box office on its seventh day. The courtroom drama earned Rs 1.10 crore on its seventh day at the box office. Released on November 7, 2025, the film has collected a total of Rs 14 crore so far, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. On Thursday, Hindi occupancy remained low at 8.55 percent, with 5.66 percent in morning shows, 8.49 percent in the afternoon, 9.60 percent in the evening, and 10.43 percent at night.

Day Wise Collection of Haq

Day 1: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 3.35 crore

Day 3: Rs 3.85 crore

Day 4: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 5: Rs 1.75 crore

Day 6: Rs 1.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.10 crore (early estimates)

Total Collection (Day 7): Rs 14.00 crore

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 50 crore.

Haq is inspired by the 1980s Supreme Court judgment in the Shah Bano case. The story follows a woman who seeks justice when her husband stops child support after remarrying. The film highlights women’s rights and faith.

The cast includes Yami Gautam as Shazia Bano, Emraan Hashmi as Abbas Khan, Sheeba Chaddha as Bela Jain, Aseem Hattangady as Faraz Sayeed, Danish Husain as Maulvi Basheer, Rahul Mittra as Magistrate R N Tripathi, and Vartika Singh as Saira. It is written by Reshu Nath, directed by Suparn Varma, and produced by Junglee Pictures. Music is composed by Vishal Mishra.

Haq Movie Trailer