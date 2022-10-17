'Har Har Mahadev' is 10 years of love and labour for director Abhijeet Deshpande

Mumbai, Oct 17 The upcoming Marathi film, 'Har Har Mahadev', which tells the story of Maratha warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande - the commander for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been in the making for close to a decade.

The film's director, Abhijeet Deshpande, had to dedicate 10 years for the research and development of the script.

He wrote the script in 2012 and since then the script has seen several changes. Talking about the same, he said in a statement: "For the last four years, I have been involved in the making of the film. It's a 10-year journey, but I am happy with the product. I had decided that whenever I make a film on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we needed to have a certain grandeur and a certain scale, which you don't often see in films based on Maharaj."

The film, which narrates the inspirational story of a battle which was led by Bajiprabhu, where only 300 soldiers fought off the 12,000 enemy army, is Marathi cinema's first multilingual film.

The director further shared: "Because of the technical team, because of the support of my producer, and my actors, I have been able to come up with a scale which I can be proud of. Of course, the content is something that is of prime importance. But in today's day, if we want to make a film a great theatrical experience, we need work on the technical aspect of it. On the canvas of it, music and grandeur. I am happy that whatever has come about is a product that we all will feel proud of."

Produced by ZEE Studios, the film stars Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar and Sayli Sanjeev, and will debut in theatres on October 25.

