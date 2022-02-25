Harish Shankar, Deva Katta heap praise on 'Bheemla Nayak' team

Hyderabad, Feb 25 'Gabbar Singh', 'DJ', and 'Valmiki' director Harish Shankar heaps praise on 'Bheemla Nayak' on the day of its release. The director, who watched the movie on the first day first show filled his Twitter timeline full of positivity, as he posted his reviews.

Harish Shankar congratulated actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, director Saagar K Chandra, dialogue writer Trivikram Srinivas, and producer Naga Vamsi for the movie's success.

"It's amazing to see roaring @PawanKalyan after a while. Great work from @saagar_chandrak and #Trivikram Congratulations to @vamsi84 and team !!!!

Harish, who lauded music director Thaman, wrote, " Special mention ThamanBawa … this is ur career 's best work … enjoyed each and every scene … ur understanding of scene is amazing … this is not just background score .. it's backbone of Bheemla….. proud of you Bawa."

In another tweet, Harish praised Rana for his stellar performance. "And last but not the least Rana Daggubati mannnnnnn I could see only Daniel Shekhar and u just not only lived but nailed it.. after this "Raaana… nee fans waiting ikkada ……," he tweeted.

'Republic' movie director Deva Katta, on the other hand, who shared a crazy video from the theaters, wrote, "This is our cinema post Bahubali…uniting us all as one country, one culture. It's unstoppable, and a much stronger force than what divides us! Hearty congratulations to Ustaad @PawanKalyan gaaru @RanaDaggubati Sagar Chandra and the entire team behind!!".

