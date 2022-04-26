Harish Shankar's web series 'ATM' officially launched

Hyderabad, April 26 Ace Telugu producer Dil Raju and director Harish Shankar announced a collaboration to create 'ATM', a web series as they launched the project officially, at a pooja muhurat event on Monday in Hyderabad.

The makers made an official announcement regarding the same on Monday. "The robbery begins. The much-awaited series #ATM was grandly launched today in the presence of #DilRaju garu and @harish2you garu. Regular shoot starts from 27th April", the makers wrote, as they shared the pictures from the launch event.

'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' title winner VJ Sunny and Divi Vadthya play the lead roles in this series titled 'ATM', which also stars Subbaraju. The series billed as a heist thriller will premiere on ZEE5.

The regular shoot of the series, directed by Chandra Mohan, will begin on April 27. 'ATM's music will be composed by Prashanth R Vihari, the man behind many hit films. More information will be released in the coming days.

