Harleen Sethi opens up on her no make-up look in ‘Bad Cop’

Mumbai, July 9 Actress Harleen Sethi, who is currently receiving a lot of positive responses for her work in the streaming series ‘Bad Cop', has opened up about her de-glam look in the show.

The actress said that the team decided on the no-makeup look because they wanted it to appear authentic and not fabricated.

Talking about the same, Harleen said: “Keeping a no-makeup look was definitely in the plan from the start. We didn't want it to look fabricated or too made-up because when it doesn't look real, it can be made out and doesn't feel right.”

The actress further mentioned, “I'm attracted to real characters, but we still tried to maintain a great balance because Aditya sir wanted Devika to look sleek while also looking authentic. So then, we used a little mascara, some lip balm, and basic base makeup like concealer. That was it. I enjoyed playing Devika in her real self.”

The show also stars Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah.

Produced by Fremantle India, ‘Bad Cop’ is directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva.

It is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

