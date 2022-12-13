Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment

“While being on stage I prayed every moment to make my country proud in the best way possible I can. I don’t look back when I recall these memories. But I look forward to create more and couldn’t have asked to start my dreams than this way with all of you loving and supporting me,” she wrote. In December 2021, Punjab-based Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian to win Miss Universe title after Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen.