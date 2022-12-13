Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment English.Lokmat.com
Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates 1st anniversary of Miss Universe win: I prayed every moment
By Lokmat English Desk | Published:
December 13, 2022

To mark one year of her historic win,Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram and shared a video of her Miss Universe pageant journey. The clip also featured the moment when Harnaaz was crowned by her successor Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza of Mexico. Revisiting her journey, she also penned a long note and shared it along with the video.
“While being on stage I prayed every moment to make my country proud in the best way possible I can. I don’t look back when I recall these memories. But I look forward to create more and couldn’t have asked to start my dreams than this way with all of you loving and supporting me,” she wrote. In December 2021, Punjab-based Harnaaz Sandhu became the third Indian to win Miss Universe title after Lara Dutta (2000) and Sushmita Sen.