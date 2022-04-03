Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his new single 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' </p><p>Harrdy Sandhu opens up on his new single 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan'

Mumbai, April 3 The well-known singer Harrdy Sandhu talks about his newly released song 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' featuring Aisha Sharma.

Harrdy says: " 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' is an extremely special song for me because it's very true to my artistry and brings me closer to my Punjabi roots. Jaani has outdone himself with penning these lyrics, B Praak composed a beat that I instantly fell in love with, and Arvindr Khaira undoubtedly conceptualized a larger-than-life video that does absolute justice to the song."

Sandhu made his acting debut in 'Yaaran Da Katchup' and his song 'Soch' was remade for the movie 'Airlift'.

The singer shares that he hopes to get positive response for his latest track.

"I loved working on it from the first time we made a draft and I would like to thank my team for bringing 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' to life. I hope the fans give it all their love and it finds a spot on your playlist," he adds.

The song is directed by Arvindr Khaira, music is composed by versatile B Praak and the song is written by lyricist Jaani. Desi Melodies released the official music video of 'Kudiyan Lahore Diyan' on their official YouTube channel.

