Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' new trailer out

Washington [US], April 7 : Makers of the upcoming action-adventure film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' unveiled a new trailer of their film at the Star Wars Celebration in London.

The makers also showed additional six-minute footage of the film at the event.

According to Deadline, a US-based media company, the trailer and footage were littered with classic Indiana Jones moments, including tuk-tuk races through dusty Moroccan streets, Jones riding a horse through a New York street parade and jumping out of a burning plane with Waller-Bridge and a scene with a giant rolling boulder. The story revolves around an ancient device being pursued by both Jones and a villain played by Mads Mikkelsen."

https://twitter.com/IndianaJones/status/1644308677594349569

Helmed by James Mangold, the film also stars Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore in pivotal roles.

The previous four parts of the super-hit franchise 'Raiders of the Lost Ark', 'Temple of Doom', 'The Last Crusade' and 'Crystal Skull' were helmed by Steven Spielberg.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival, the orgzers have confirmed.

The film is all set to premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

Director James Mangold said, "In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!" reported Deadline.

'Dial of Destiny' once again stars Harrison Ford as Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archaeologist's goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directed the feature, which centres on 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life).

