Harry Potter actor Paul Grant passes away after collapsing at London train station

Paul Grant, known for his stint in films like Star Wars and Harry Potter, is no more. The actor had collapsed at London’s King’s Cross station and was later declared dead. He was 56. Grant was found by police outside King's Cross station in north London on Thursday, March 16. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced brain dead. On Sunday, March 19, his family announced that they made the decision to switch off his life support machine. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said, "We were called at 2.08 pm on Thursday 16 March to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to the hospital as a priority. Notably, the actor who was 4-foot-4-inch tall played an Ewok in 'Return of the Jedi' and a goblin in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. The actor has also been featured in 'Legend', 'Labyrinth', 'Willow' and 'The Dead.'Mr. Grant is survived by his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, his two daughters and one son as well as his stepchildren and grandchildren.