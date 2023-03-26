Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with girlfriend Erin Drake

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with girlfriend Erin Drake, his representatives confirmed to the Us Weekly magazine.The actor who shot to fame by playing the titular character in the fantasy film series, and Drake have been together since 2012. They met while shooting the film Kill Your Darlings.

2020, Daniel reacted to his Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint becoming a dad. "I texted him the other day,” Radcliffe said during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen. “I’m so happy for him. It’s very, very cool. It is also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we are having children, but we definitely are.” He added, “I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened. Daniel was last seen in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. He played the lead in the biopic.