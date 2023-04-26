Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe welcomes his first child

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime partner, actor Erin Darke, have become parents to their first child. A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news to People magazine.In late March, it was reported that the actor couple was expecting a baby after they were spotted in New York City, where Darke's baby bump was visible underneath her hoodie.

Radcliffe, 33, and Darke, 38, have been together for over a decade. They first sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2013 film Kill Your Darlings.Daniel Radcliffe rose to fame at the age of 12 when he starred as the bespectacled boy wizard in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in 2001. More recently, he starred in the lead role in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'. His other credits also include the 2012 horror movie 'The Woman in Black' and the 2016 comedy Swiss Army Man. Michigan-born Erin Drake, on the other hand, is best known for her role in the 2015 series 'Good Girl Revolt'. She recently also appeared in the Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel'.