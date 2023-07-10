Harry Styles hit in face with object during his Vienna Concert

England [UK], July 10 : The most recent performer to experience being hit in the face while onstage is singer and songwriter Harry Styles, who experienced it this past weekend in Vienna, reported People.

In a video shared by Pop Crave and initially posted by an attendee, the One Direction alum could be seen walking along his stage's catwalk Saturday night during the continuation of his Love on Tour shows, as he was smacked in the eye by a flying object. Styles, wearing a green sequined outfit, quickly placed his hand over his face, paused as he crouched to the ground, and then continued walking up a flight of steps, as seen in another angle of the incident.

Although the Grammy winner reportedly ended up the show through encore closer 'Kiwi', this was hardly the first time he has been the target of thrown items during the tour. Styles was struck with a bouquet of roses at a concert in Cardiff, Wales, last month.

According to People, as for the Skittles, after he was hit with the candy last November at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, he immediately bent down and held his eye, seemingly out of pain, per audience videos. Following the show, Styles tuned into his percussionist Pauli Lovejoy's Instagram Live stream and commented, "See you tomorrow AVEC eye patch."

The Daylight singer is the latest celebrity to have concertgoers hurling things at them in the middle of a performance, including Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi, and Pink.

Rexha, 33, was struck in the face while performing in New York City last month when crowd member Nicolas Malvagna threw his phone in the middle of a song. The "I'm Good (Blue)" musician was knocked to the ground as a result, and the phone split her eyebrow and required stitches, reported People.

The New York District Attorney's Office has since told People that Malvagna was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree assault as well as second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment. According to the criminal complaint, the attendee told police he was " trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

His lawyer, Todd Spodek, told People in a statement at the time, "Nicolas, like many other fans, was hoping to interact in some way with Ms Rexha as the phone was returned. It was never his intention to injure Ms Rexha in any way."

Ballerini, meanwhile, was recently hit in the face by an object during a show in Boise, Idaho, and Pink reacted when a fan threw a bag containing their dead mother's ashes on her stage. According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink responded by saying, "I don't know how I feel about this."

Adele addressed the most recent safety issues at concerts earlier this month during a break in her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas.

"Have you noticed how people are forgetting f-ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s- on stage. Have you seen that?" the "Hello" singer, 35, asked, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: "I f-ing dare you I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f-ing kill you."

Charlie Puth shared similar thoughts on Twitter this month. "This trend of throwing things at performers while they are onstage must come to an end," Puth, 31, wrote. "It's so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music, I beg of you," reported People.

