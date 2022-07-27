Harry Styles sends Lizzo flowers after she knocks him off Billboard Hot 100

Los Angeles, July 27 Singer Lizzo revealed in a TikTok video that Harry Styles sent her some flowers after her mega hit 'About Damn Time' ended the reign of his tune 'As It Was' on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

In the clip, Lizzo showed off a beautiful flower arrangement, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Thanks for the flowers, Harry," she said to the camera before sniffing one of the roses and smiling coyly.

Meanwhile, she wrote in the caption: "Yall harry got me flowers congratulating me on about damn time going #1."

Fans were loving the interaction between the stars with one of them commenting, "WE NEED A HARRY AND LIZZO SONG."

Another fan gushed: "Stoppppp literally he's the sweetest being ever."

Someone else said, "This friendship fuels my soul," while another comment read, "this is so cute im crying."

'About damn time', which is off Lizzo's latest album 'Special', is the singer/rapper's second No. 1 single.

She topped the chart for the first time when her tune 'Truth Hurts' nabbed the No. 1 spot and dominated for seven weeks in September 2019.

