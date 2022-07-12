Harsh Rajput to play the male lead in 'Pishachini'

Mumbai, July 12 'Nazar' fame Harsh Rajput is all set to play the male lead in the upcoming supernatural drama 'Pishachini'. While Nyrraa Banerji and Jiya Shankar have been roped in for the roles of Pishachini and Pavithra respectively, Harsh will be essaying the role of Rakshit aka 'Rocky' Rajput.

He says: "I have always been fascinated by shows of supernatural and thriller genres. While I have been a part of a few supernatural shows before, it was 'Pishachini's intriguing storyline that caught my attention."

The actor who was seen playing the lead role in 'Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein', briefs further about his character, saying: "I will be seen playing the character of Rakshit, he is a progressive man who is cynical about ghost stories and supernatural powers."

"It would be interesting for the viewers to witness how the character shapes to become an integral part of the narrative. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy the thrill," he concludes.

'Pishachini' will air soon on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor