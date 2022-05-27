Harshika's tag revives memories of Juhi Chawla in '80s superhit Kannada movie

Bengaluru, May 27 Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla's response to the tagging of her song by Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha has won hearts in Karnataka reviving memories of '80s superhit Kannada movie.

Harishika had tagged a super hit song from Kannada movie 'Premaloka', which has been reshot for her film 'Thayta'.

Juhi Chawla acted in the original song 'Nodamma Hudugi' of Premaloka, the all-time hit movie of Kannada film industry. The film was released in 1987. Showman of Kannada film industry V. Ravichandran had directed, produced and also acted in the film.

Harshika tagged a snippet of the song with Juhi Chawla's account. She wrote, "I love Juhi Chawla madam in this song."

Juhi Chawla responded with happy emojis.

Harshika clearly was on cloud nine after getting the response and thanked the Bollywood actress and said that she (Juhi) made her day.

The development has sent cine lovers back to the 80's after refreshing their memories of the movie 'Premaloka'. The songs of the movie created a history and even today they are enjoyed by the elderly and youngsters. The songs, locations and the theme, all together had made the movie a big hit in 80's.

