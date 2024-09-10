Harshvardhan Rane returns to headline with Sanam Teri Kasam sequel announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : With the romantic film 'Sanam Teri Kasam' set to re-release in theatres, makers on Tuesday announced the sequel starring actor Harshvardhan Rane.

The film's production house shared this new announcement on his Instagram handle.

"Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is officially happening! After the epic love story of the first film, we're back with more! Stay tuned for updates! #SanamTeriKasam2," the post read.

The official spokesperson stated in a press note shared by the film's team, "We are pleased to announce that Sanam Teri Kasam 2 is indeed confirmed, featuring Harshvardhan Rane as the lead actor once again. The sequel's story has been finalized. The director has yet to be finalized, as Soham Rockstar Entertainment is committed to selecting a strong and visionary director who can deliver a sequel that meets the high expectations of our audience."

The director for the sequel is yet to be finalised.

Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment added, "We have locked an exceptional story for Sanam Teri Kasam 2 with Harshvardhan Rane returning as the lead. Soham Rockstar Entertainment is dedicated to creating a sequel that will resonate deeply with fans."

Sharing his excitement, Harshvardhan Rane said, "Returning to Sanam Teri Kasam is like revisiting an old friend who has always been close to my heart. The love and connection that audiences have shown towards the film over the years is truly humbling. I'm thrilled to be a part of the producer of the original film, Deepak Mukut sir's world, and bringing a story for you all with a sequel. They are creating something that honours the original while taking the journey forward in an exciting new direction."

Helmed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, 'Sanam Teri Kasam' will hit the theatres again in October.

It also featured Mawra Hocane in the lead role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor