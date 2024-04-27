Harvey Weinstein scheduled for court appearance on May 1 following overturned conviction

Washington [US], April 27 : Former Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein is set to make a public appearance in a New York court on May 1, marking his first time in front of a judge since his 2020 conviction was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Weinstein is expected to appear before Judge Curtis Farber at 2:15 pm on Wednesday, May 1, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

This court appearance follows a recent 4-3 ruling by the New York Court of Appeals overturning his 2020 rape conviction.

Judge Jenny Rivera, in the majority opinion, highlighted prejudicial rulings during the trial, including allowing testimony on allegations not part of the case.

While the purpose of Wednesday's hearing has not been disclosed by the DA's office, they have reaffirmed their commitment to retrying the case, stating, "We will do everything in our power to retry this case."

The ruling has elicited mixed reactions, with some of Weinstein's accusers expressing frustration, labelling it as "profoundly unjust."

Despite the overturned conviction in New York, Weinstein still faces legal challenges elsewhere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He has been convicted in California, implying a potential transfer of custody to authorities there. The Manhattan DA's office emphasized their dedication to supporting survivors, stating, "Our mission is to centre survivors' experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case."

Weinstein's impending court appearance has once again thrust his case into the spotlight, reigniting debates surrounding the '#MeToo' movement, the power dynamics in Hollywood, and the legal complexities of high-profile sexual assault cases.

