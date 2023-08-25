Has Arjun Kapoor found love in Kusha Kapila after break-up with Malaika Arora?

Social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila recently announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. The duo got married in 2017 after dating for a few years. Now, the latest rumour is doing rounds on the internet, stating that Kusha is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. While Arjun has kept mum on the rumours, Kusha took to her Instagram broadcast channel to clear the air. As per a report in Free Press Journal, Kusha reacted to the rumours saying, "Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally)." She added, "Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it)."

The Reddit post shared on Thursday read, “Guys just got tea from someone who works closely with them, they (Arjun and Malaika) have broken up and he's already dating someone. Any guesses? Its Kusha Kapila apparently.” The post on subreddit Bolly Blinds and Gossip got more than 500 comments with many shocked at the rumours. Kusha separated from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June. She wrote in her announcement post, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”Kusha will be seen in Thank You For Coming with Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill. Fans will see Arjun in the noir thriller The Ladykiller alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled out-and-out romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.



