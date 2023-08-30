Has Rhea Chakraborty found love in billionaire businessman Nikhil Kamath?

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has often being in the limelight for the wrong reasons. Now once again the Sonali Cable star has found her name among the headlines. According to reports, Rhea has found love in Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Though there is no official confirmation on these reports, a Reddit post which is now deleted stated that the actress is rumoured to be dating Nikhil Kamath.

Few months ago the Roadies gang leader was in a speculative relationship with the founder of Cornerstone Sport and Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. However, there was no official confirmation on the news from either of them. Rhea faced massive backlash and media trial after the sudden passing away of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020 due to an alleged suicide. Meanwhile on the work front, she was last seen as one of the judges on the television reality show ‘Roadies. Interestingly, Nikhil was rumoured to be dating former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar.