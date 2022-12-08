Has Rhea Chakroborty found love in Sohail Khan's brother in law Bunty Sajdeh, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death?

Rhea Chakraborty has found love again, two and a half years after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, a new report has claimed. The actress, who was subjected to public trials following SSR’s death in June 2020, is reportedly dating Seema Sajdeh’s brother Bunty Sajdeh. Bunty owns one of the largest talent management firms in the space of sports and entertainment and was previously rumoured to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.A source told Hindustan Times that Bunty and Rhea are together but wish to keep their relationship private. “It’s so good to see them together and happy. Whatever Rhea has been through in the last few years, Bunty has been her shoulder and support system. He was there for her when things were getting dirty," the source claimed.

The report also added that Rhea was among Bunty’s clients in the past and he was also called in for questioning when Rhea was interrogated regarding Sushant’s death.For the unversed, Bunty Sajdeh is the MD & CEO of Cornerstone Sport. The agency handles some of the biggest names in the sports world, including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. He is also a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Rhea Chakraborty started her career in the film industry as a VJ on MTV India. However, later she made her entry into films with a Telugu film titled Tuneega Tuneega which was released in 2012. The actress got her big break in Bollywood with the 2013 Hindi feature film Mere Dad Ki Maruti and went on to feature in films like Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi and Chehre where she played the role of Neha Bharadwaj alongside Emraan Hashmi and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan. However, Rhea's career came to a halt after the death of her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead hanging from the ceiling fan at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. Despite all the negativity around her, Rhea is now trying hard to lead a normal life.