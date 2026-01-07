Has Taapsee Pannu Started Shooting for a New Film? Her Latest Instagram Story Sparks Curiosity

Taapsee Pannu has once again set the internet buzzing with her latest Instagram Story, leaving fans and industry watchers guessing about her next move. The actress, known for her versatility and power-packed performances in films such as Pink, Thappad and Badla, shared a picture that strongly suggests she may have begun shooting for a new project. The image features a pair of stylish sunglasses placed casually beside a bound script, instantly evoking the familiar vibe of a film set. Adding to the intrigue is a name plate that reads “Durga”, hinting at either the name of her character or possibly the title of the film. While Taapsee has not added any caption or clarification, the visual cues are enough to spark speculation that cameras may have started rolling on a new venture.

Taapsee has often portrayed strong, layered female characters, and the name Durga—powerful and symbolic—has only heightened curiosity about the nature of this role. Is it a fierce protagonist? A socially charged drama? Or an intense thriller? For now, the actress is keeping details tightly under wraps, letting the image do all the talking. Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will next be seen in Gandhari, a project that has already generated considerable buzz. It is being toutet as one of the most-awaited women-led movies of 2026, which will see the actress in a never-seen-before avatar.