'Haunted Mansion' gets 2023 release date from Disney

The release date for 'Haunted Mansion' has been slated for March 10, 2023, Disney revealed on Friday. The studio already had the date on hold for an untitled event movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the theme park-inspired 'Haunted Mansion' stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson and Dany DeVito and hails from Dear White People creator Justin Simien.

'Haunted Mansion' follows a mother and son who come across a mansion that is more than it seems. Along the way, they meet eccentric characters who are key to unlocking a mystery. The project was filmed in New Orleans and Atlanta late last year.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, producers of the live-action 'Aladdin', are producing via their Rideback banner. Rideback's Nick Reynolds is executive producing.

Disney also revealed that Searchlight's 'The Banshees of Inisherin' will open in limited release on October 21, 2022. The film stars Brendan Gleeson, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon and is from filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, it tells the story of two friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves in an awkward moment when one of them decides they no longer wish to be friends.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor