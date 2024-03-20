"Have given it my best shot": Anu Malik on composing 'Dariya O Dariya', 'Dharti Ka Abhimaan' for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 : Popular singer and composer Anu Malik shared his experience of composing music for two tracks titled 'Dariya O Dariya' and 'Dharti Ka Abhimaan' in the upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Malik told ANI, "It's been an absolute honour working on Veer Savarkar. I hold this film and music close to my heart. 'Dharti ka Abhimaan' and 'Dariya O Dariya' these two songs are very close to my heart. I have given it my best shot and I thank Zee Music for this opportunity, I thank Randeep Hooda for this opportunity, Anand Pandit ji for this opportunity and I sincerely pray this film turns into a big blockbuster. It's a beautifully made film and looking forward to the release of 'Veer Savarkar' on the 22nd of March."

Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Earlier, he talked about his upcoming film and why he decided to be associated with it. "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 to 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him," he shared

Hooda added that he lost weight to look like Savarkar. "When this movie, came to me I realized that I don't look like him and thus I lost weight for this film."

While Ankita Lokhande is all set to portray Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', got candid about her character and what made her say "yes" to this role.

"The character is such that who represents every Indian woman. A strong character who has supported her husband a lot in everything. Even when she wasn't physically present there, her husband was in the Kala Pani. And actually, Yamunabai is such a character who represents what a housewife can do when something happens to her family," she said.

Lokhande plays the character of Yamunabai Savarkar, the wife of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar who will be portrayed by her co-star, Randeep Hooda.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial is slated to release on 22nd March 2024 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.

