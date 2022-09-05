Have Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen part ways?

Lalit Modi shocked everyone after he announced his romantic relationship with Sushmita Sen. It's only been a little over a month since they made the big announcement and break-up rumours are already sprucing up. While the couple hasn't spoken about it nor posted any statement on their social media accounts, netizens have noticed a few changes on Lalit Modi's Instagram account that lead them to this conclusion.

When Modi announced his relationship, he said it out loud with an elaborate post in addition to changing his display picture and bio on Instagram. Calling Sushmita, the love of his life, Lalit Modi added to his Instagram bio to “finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47.” However, recently, not only he changed his DP but also removed Sushmita's mention in the bio. For the unversed, Lalit Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling Sushmita his better half' and describing it as a new beginning'. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote.