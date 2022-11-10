Have Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik parted ways?

Rumours are rife that Tennis superstar Sania Mirza and her husband Shoaib Malik have parted ways.

Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza have allegedly ended their 12-year-long marriage and are co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

According to Pakistani news outlet Samaa TV, Shoaib reportedly cheated on Sania.

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard.

Interestingly, Shoaib and Sania are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories added fuel to the divorce rumors.

Recently, Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik."

She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?"

Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

Sania's sister Anam Mirza, who is married to Indian Cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin's son Asaduddin, is a content creator and posts daily vlogs on YouTube. She recently documented Sania and Shoaib's son Izhaan's birthday party where Shoaib was also present.

Shoaib also shared pictures from the birthday party, but Sania didn't.

Another interesting detail that has the fans concerned is Shoaib's recent appearance on the Pakistani Cricket show 'Ask the Pavillion' where he was asked about the location of Sania's tennis academies. Shoaib replied by saying that he doesn't know much about the academies.

Shoaib's response surprised Waqar Younis and he jokingly said, "what sort of husband you are?"

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. Talking about their professional lives, Sania Mirza announced her retirement in January this year.

In August this year, Sania opted out of US Open owing to an injury she sustained in Canada a few weeks prior to the US Open.

Talking about Shoaib, who last played T20I against Bangladesh in November 2021, has been out of favour from the Pakistan Cricket Board and did not make it to the T20 World Cup squad.

( With inputs from ANI )

