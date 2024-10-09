Hazra Park Durgotsab celebrates 82nd year with theme 'Suddhi'

By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 : Durga Puja, the biggest festival for the Bengali community, is celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal and devotees throng at temples and pandals to offer prayers to Goddess Durga. The Hazra Park Durgotsab in Kolkata is celebrating its 82nd year with the 82nd yearemphasising purification, underscoring the concept of social justice and community empowerment.

The puja, which was organised mostly by the Dalit community, demonstrates the power of collective action. The puja's origins can be traced back to the 1940s' socio-political struggles.

Speaking toSayan Deb Chatterjee, Joint Secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee, talked about the theme and its significance.

He said, "This year's theme, 'Suddhi', is a powerful reminder that true purification goes beyond rituals, it's about cleansing our society of discrimination and inequality. As we come together to celebrate, we honour our history and reaffirm our commitment to building a community where everyone is valued and included."

Over the years, the puja has grown from a small gathering to a grand event that attracts devotees from across the city. The organizers, primarily from the Dalit community, continue to emphasize the importance of social justice and equality.

Hazra Park Durgotsab founded in 1942, the puja began as a small-scale initiative by Dalit employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The puja's legacy extends beyond its cultural significance. It has catalyzed social change, inspiring other communities to challenge discriminatory practices and promote inclusivity. As Kolkata prepares for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities, the Hazra Park celebration will once again stand as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the importance of social justice

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture.

From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. In other parts of the country, during the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations in order to obtain her blessings. There is a goddess manifestation linked with each day of Navratri.

During these nine days, people observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothing, offer bhog, and clean their homes. In their prayers, they ask the goddess for her favour in order to have prosperous, joyous and fulfilled lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor