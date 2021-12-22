HBO Max unveils new looks of its 2022 releases

Announcing its 2022 releases, HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows in a new sizzle reel.

Some of the shows included in the short video include the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon', the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker', Season 4 of 'Westworld', Season 3 of 'Barry', Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant', Season 2 of 'Euphoria', the 'Harry Potter' reunion special and much more.

As per Variety, due to production delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, fans haven't seen some of these shows in years. Though no release dates are given, HBO Max has promised that the titles will hit the streaming service sometime in 2022.

The rest of the shows that debuted in the sizzle reel include: 'The Gilded Age', starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon and Carrie Coon in 1880s New York City; an adaptation of 'The Time Traveler's Wife'; the Watergate series called 'The White House Plumbers'; crime drama 'We Own This City' starring Jon Bernthal; Season 3 of 'A Black Lady Sketch Show'; the final season of 'His Dark Materials'; new episode of 'The Nevers'; Season 3 of 'The Righteous Gemstones'; Season 2 of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot; the 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff 'Original Sin'; and a Julia Child series titled 'Julia'.

Also featured is the comic book adaptation 'DMZ' starring Rosario Dawson; Season 2 of 'Hacks'; crime drama 'Love and Death' starring Elizabeth Olsen; the real-life murder mystery 'The Staircase' starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette; the pirate comedy 'Our Flag Means Death' starring Taika Waititi as Blackbear; a new season of 'Sesame Street', the animated series 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai'; Season 2 of 'Raised by Wolves'; and Season 3 of 'Legendary'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor