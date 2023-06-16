HC quashes case against Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant

The Bombay High Court quashed the case against singer Mika Singh for allegedly forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant. The division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and S G Dige arrived at a decision after taking into account an affidavit submitted by Rakhi. The kissing incident dates back to 2006. High Court ordered quashing the FIR after Rakhi's lawyer didn't oppose the plea.

The FIR was registered after Mika was accused of allegedly grabbing and forcibly kissing Rakhi at a party at a restaurant in Mumbai suburbs. Mika was charged under Sections 354 (molestation) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In April this year, the singer moved the High Court to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet filed by the police. The High Court on Thursday perused the affidavit submitted by Rakhi which stated that she and Mika had amicably resolved their differences. Her affidavit mentioned, "the entire dispute had arisen due to misunderstanding and misconception on our part".

In 2006, Mika kissed Sawant in front of the cameras without his consent. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant attended Mika Singh's birthday party. According to reports, the musician had urged everyone not to put cake on his face. Rakhi, on the other hand, did it, and to 'teach her a lesson,' he grabbed her face and kissed her. She was stunned and needed a few seconds even to begin to respond. When it was over, Rakhi was still processing the incident when he pulled her up again and kissed her. Mika was then arrested on charges of molestation and later released on bail. Much later, Rakhi and Mika reconciled when they bumped into each other last year outside a coffee shop.