"He advised my mom and dad....": Jibraan Khan talks about Amirsh Puri's advice about break in his career

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Remember the kid who stole everyone's attention with his "mom, take a chill pill!" scene with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in blockbuster 2001 film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'? That child has grown up and is now all set to make his acting debut as a lead star in 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'.

Jibraan Khan, who featured as a child actor in films like 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta' and 'Rishtey', stayed away from the public glare ever since his last film in the early 2000s. In an interview with ANI, he revealed that it was late veteran actor Amrish Puri who adviced Jibraan's mother and father to make him take a hiatus from acting.

"I was a child actor...I did several ads and then I was also featured in three films. However, I left acting after my third film. Pehle kehte the agar actor banna hai toh chupake rakho...jitni baar dekhoge toh freshness nahi rahegi. Amrish Puri sir ne ye mere mom and dad ko kaha tha and I did not act after my third film called 'Rishtey'. (Earlier, it was said that if you want to become an actor then you should not over-expose yourself, if the audience sees you a lot then there would be no freshness. It was Amrish Puri sir who gave this advice to my parents and then after doing 'Rishtey', I stopped acting)," Jibraan recalled.

He also shared why he took so long to return to the films.

"I was preparing myself. I worked as an instructor with choreographer Shiamak Davar. I also worked as an assistant director on the 'Brahmastra' film....and then real journey happened....I went through the process like every actor to get their first film. Unfortunately, Covid also happened...so ya my journey went through ups and downs but I would say the wait to bag my first film was totally worth it," Jibraan said.

Jibraan's film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited. It also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan and Naila Grrewal. The film will be released in theatres on June 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor