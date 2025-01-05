"He Has A Great Future": Akshay Kumar Heaps Praise on Veer Pahariya At the Trailer Launch Event of Sky Force

At the highly-anticipated trailer launch of 'Sky Force', Akshay Kumar took a moment to introduce and shower praise on debutant Veer Pahariya. In front of the buzzing crowd of fans and the media, Akshay Kumar shared his experience of shooting with Veer for the much-awaited film 'Sky Force'. He expressed his admiration for Veer's dedication, and stated, "The first time when I saw Veer, I just said that he has the 'guy next door' image. When I did the first scene with him, and as we progressed, his ability to grasp and learn impressed me. I think this guy has a great future."

During the trailer launch event, Veer Pahariya expressed gratitude towards Akshay Kumar, and the filmmakers, and shared that the trailer launch is a big moment for him. Veer also shared insights into his journey of working as an Assistant Director, where he gained invaluable insights into filmmaking under Dinesh Vijan’s mentorship.

Ahead of the film's release, the motion poster has got the audience, as well as the film industry mighty excited to witness Veer Pahariya showcase his acting chops in 'Sky Force'. Adding to the anticipation, Veer Pahariya sharing the screen space with the versatile Akshay Kumar has skyrocketed excitement among the masses. Beyond Akshay Kumar and Veer, the high-octane action thriller also stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady. Backed by Maddock Films, 'Sky Force' is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. With a gripping storyline and high-octane action sequences,